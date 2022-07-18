A man has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Cromane Bay in Co Kerry last night.

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken from the water at approximately 10pm and pronounced dead a short time later.

A garda spokesperson said it is understood the man entered the water when he fell from a boat.

The man is the fourth person in the past week to die in water-related incidents.

“At approximately 10pm on Sunday, 17th July 2022 Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man, aged in his 50s, got into difficulty in the water in Cromane Bay, Kilorglin, Co Kerry,” the garda spokesperson said.

His body was removed from the scene by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.