| 10.7°C Dublin

breaking Man (50s) dies after being struck by Luas in Dublin

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A male pedestrian aged in his 50s has died after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Broombridge in Cabra shortly after 1am.

The man's body was removed from the scene to the City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy