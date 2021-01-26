Man (50s) charged with stealing from four different churches following car chase in Cork

The man was arrested after a Garda pursuit in Cork yesterday.

A man is due to appear in court today charged with five counts of theft from four different churches after he was arrested following a garda pursuit in Cork yesterday.

The man in his 50s was detained near the Jack Lynch tunnel after he fled from Gardaí once he became aware he was under surveillance.

When Gardaí went to arrest the man, he fled along the N25. Gardaí pursued the man until he eventually stopped the car near the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Upon searching the man and the car, Gardaí found a wire hook similar to the one seen in CCTV footage that was used to fish out envelopes from the church donation box.

The matter was first reported to Gardaí in Midleton and upon reviewing CCTV footage, a man was seen fishing out the envelopes.

The accused is alleged to have carried out five different thefts from four churches; Carrigtwohill on January 23 and 24; Dungarvan on January 15; Cloyne on January 23 and Shanagarry in November 2020.

The man was arrested and detained in Cobh Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Online Editors