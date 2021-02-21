Man (45) accused of giving false evidence in personal injuries claim

A DUBLIN man is facing trial accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving false evidence in a personal injuries claim.

Peter Slattery (45) appeared in court charged with giving false or misleading information in sworn evidence and statements during a civil court action in 2017.

He was granted bail at Dublin District Court and the case against him was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Slattery, with an address at Racecourse Green, Lusk, Co Dublin is charged with two offences under the Civil Liability and Courts Act.

The first alleges that on October 23, 2017, he gave evidence at a personal injury action in Dublin Circuit Civil Court that was false or misleading in a material aspect.

The second is that he made a statement that was false or misleading in a material aspect, at an office in central Dublin on April 6, 2017.

A third charge, contrary to Common Law, alleges that between January 13 and October 23, 2017 he gave false particulars in the course of a civil litigation through sworn evidence and a sworn affidavit before a judge with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Detective Garda Garrett Lynch of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau told Judge Treasa Kelly he arrested Mr Slattery for the purpose of charging him at Kilmainham Garda Station this morning.

He was present when the accused was charged at 9.22am. Mr Slattery made no reply to any of the counts after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets, the court heard.

Det Gda Lynch said he had no objection to bail and said the accused had complied with the investigation to date.

Gda Lynch said the case would be going forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court as the DPP had directed trial on indictment. There was consent to Mr Slattery being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty if this should arise.

The accused has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

Judge Kelly granted bail in Mr Slattery’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required. Under conditions, he is to sign on at Balbriggan Garda Station one a week, between 9am and 9pm.

The judge extended the time required for the preparation of a book of evidence and remanded the accused on bail to a date in April.

Defence solicitor Chris Horrigan said he was not making an application for legal aid yet, but an application may arise in the future.

Mr Slattery was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.

