Man (44) charged with €11,000 Pandemic Unemployment Payment scheme fraud

Bashiru Aderibige (44) of Dwyers Road, Midleton pictured at Mallow District Court, Cork charged with theft relating to fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

A MAN has been charged with fraudulently claiming almost €11,000 in income support under the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) scheme.

Bashiru Aderibige (44) appeared before Mallow District Court on charges which followed a major operation by gardai and the Special Investigations Unit of the Department of Social Protection last summer.

Judge Brian Sheridan was told that Mr Aderibige of Banogue, Midleton, Co Cork was arrested in the east Cork town on Tuesday.

He was arrested by officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) who are working with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Department of Social Protection over a countrywide crackdown on suspected fraudulent PUP claims.

Mr Aderibige was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and questioned at Midleton Garda Station about the alleged PUP claims.

Garda Eimear Keeshan of the GNECB/SIU told the court that when each of the charges were put to Mr Aderibige after formal caution, he made no reply.

The defendant faces a total of 21 charges of fraudulently making claims under the PUP scheme introduced by the Government to support workers when large parts of the economy began to be shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic last spring.

All 21 charges were brought contrary to Section 18 of the Criminal Justice-Theft and Fraud Offences Act, 2001.

The charges alleged that Mr Aderibige stole a total of €11,673.80 between July 21 and August 11 last under the terms of the PUP income support scheme.

A total of nine separate locations were involved in the charges including ATMs in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

The individual sums involved range from €350.60 to €600.60

Judge Sheridan was told by Inspector Tony O'Sullivan that the charges involved are all largely similar.

The court heard that gardaí had no objection to the defendant being remanded on bail once certain stipulations were agreed to.

Judge Sheridan was informed that gardaí want Mr Aderibige to reside at a nominated home address in Cork, to sign on daily at Midleton Garda Station, to surrender any travel documentation he may have, to agree not to apply for any other travel documentation, to remain within the jurisdiction and to be available at all times should gardaí wish to contact him.

Inspt O'Sullivan applied for the matter to be adjourned until the New Year to allow for further detailed instructions to be received from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Sheridan agreed and adjourned the matter until January 21 next.

Free legal aid was granted in the name of Eddie Burke solicitors with Paula McCarthy BL acting for the defendant. She confirmed to the court that Mr Aderibige was willing to comply with all bail conditions sought by the gardaí.

Mr Aderibige was remanded on bail on his own bond of €1,000.

