Man (40s) killed following hit and run in Mayo

A man (40s) has been killed after a hit and run incident in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are investigating the collision that occurred in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar at around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

The collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian was treated at the scene but was later pronounced dead in Mayo University Hospital.

“Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the vehicle involved in this incident to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area between 11:30pm -12:30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

