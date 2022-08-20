| 21.2°C Dublin

Gardai at the scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar square in Dublin City centre on Friday night. Photo: Damien Storan. 19/08/22
The scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar square in Dublin City centre on Friday night. Photo: Damien Storan. Expand

Gardai at the scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar square in Dublin City centre on Friday night. Photo: Damien Storan. 19/08/22

Gardai at the scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar square in Dublin City centre on Friday night. Photo: Damien Storan. 19/08/22

The scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar square in Dublin City centre on Friday night. Photo: Damien Storan.

The scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar square in Dublin City centre on Friday night. Photo: Damien Storan.

Gardai at the scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar square in Dublin City centre on Friday night. Photo: Damien Storan. 19/08/22

Seoirse Mulgrew

A man has been hospitalised following an incident of serious assault in Dublin city last night.

The man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted on Fownes Street Lower in Temple Bar at approximately 9.50pm.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital.

His injures are believed to be serious but non-life threatening. Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a man being assaulted by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower.

Gardaí from Pearse Street are asking for anyone who has information or footage of this incident, which is believed to have begun in a fast-food outlet in Temple Bar Square before moving to the Fownes Street areas between 9.30pm and 10pm, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.

