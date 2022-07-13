Man (40s) has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Clare coast

A man in his 40s has died after he was rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Clare coast.

Gardaí were called by the Coastguard when the man after the man got into difficulty while swimming at Fanroe Beach, Co. Clare, at around 9.30pm yesterday .

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the man was removed from the water.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the second drowning to occur this week as more people take to the water due to the rise in temperatures.

A teenage boy passed away on Tuesday after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Burrow Beach in Sutton, North Co Dublin.

Talking about the teenage boys death, Labour councillor Brian Mc Donagh, said: "We just need to be so careful. It’s so, so terrible. We’ve got lovely beaches and we love to see people enjoying them and it’s just devastating for the family.

"Everybody feels it a bit. I swim on the other side, on the Portmarnock end of that beach and it was just a lovely summer’s day; as hot as you can get and it’s devastating that somebody has gone out to do something pretty normal and then gets into trouble.

"It kind of reminds us how much attention we have to pay to each other.”

Mr McDonagh’s message to look out for one another while in the water now resonates across the country as another family have lost someone due to drowning.