Seoirse Mulgrew

A man has been found dead in unexplained circumstances in Dublin.

Gardaí at Shankill have commenced an investigation following the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon in Ballybrack.

Shortly before 3pm today, the body of a man in his 40s was discovered in a residential property at Cromlech Fields, Ballybrack.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is currently preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

Enquires are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

