A man in his 40s has died following a house fire in Co Tipperary.

In a statement released, a Garda spokesperson said they are: “investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a person following a house fire in Thurles, on Sunday 20th February.”

“At approximately 11am, Gardaí and Fire Services were alerted to a house fire at a property in Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

“The body of a man in his 40s was discovered inside the property and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body has since been removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date,” the statement added.

Investigating Gardaí preserved the scene to allow a technical examination to take place and enquiries are ongoing.