Man (40s) dies following hit and run in Mayo

A man (40s) has died after a hit and run incident in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are investigating the collision that occurred in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar at around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

The collision involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, who is a Russian national, was treated at the scene but was later pronounced dead in Mayo University Hospital.

It is believed that he lived in Castlebar for a number of years and lived close to where the incident took place.

Local councillors Ger Deere and Donna Sheridan paid tribute to the man, saying it’s a very sad day for the community.

"It’s a very sad for everyone involved. It’s horrible to hear of that in the town,” Ms Sheridan said.

"It’s a terrible tragedy and my thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.”

"It’s an awful tragedy for his family, particularly during Covid, a lot of family won’t be able to get over,” Mr Deere said.

“Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the vehicle involved in this incident to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area between 11:30pm -12:30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

