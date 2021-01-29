Man (40s) dies after collision between lorry and car in Limerick

The man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 40s has been killed in Limerick after the car he was driving collided with a lorry.

The collision occurred at approximately 9:10pm last night on the M7 Motorway, Eastbound at Richill, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick.

The road is still closed to traffic this morning with diversions in place as the crash site has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators this morning.

The collision occurred near the junction 28 exit.

The occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. No other injuries are reported.

The body of the deceased man has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.





