Man (40s) dies after car collides with a wall in north Co Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed after his car crashed into a wall in Skerries, Co Dublin.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, died of his injuries at the scene.

The crash took place on the R127, the main road between Skerries and Lusk, at Milverton shortly after noon today.

The man’s body was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown for a post mortem.

The road was closed off as forensic accident investigators examined the scene. It has since re-opened.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

They have appealed for anyone who was driving on the Skerries to Lusk road between 11.45am and 12.15pm who may have camera (dash-cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Balbriggan garda station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

