Man (40s) charged with murder of 17-year-old boy

A man in his 40s has been charged with the murder of a juvenile male in county Louth in January.

Gerard Cruise (47), from Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, appeared at Dundalk District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Peter Cooney told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that he arrested Cruise at 12.18am this morning and charged him at 12.50am at Drogheda garda station with the murder of the 17-year-old boy.

The victim cannot be named because of a recent ruling in the Court of Appeal which prohibits the naming of child murder victims.

He said Cruise made no reply when charged and was handed a true copy of the charge sheet.

No application was made for bail as a person charged with murder has to apply for bail to the High Court.

Judge McKiernan remanded Cruise in custody in Cloverhill prison where he will appear before Drogheda District Court next Friday December 18 via video link.

There were angry scenes at the courthouse when Cruise was brought there in a garda van under escort.

A small gathering of people shouted abuse as the van was driven down a side lane and through a back gate onto a yard behind the court building.

Cruise sat quietly during the short hearing wearing a black jacket, blue denim jeans and grey runners.

His solicitor, Eleanor Kelly, applies for legal aid, telling Judge McKiernan that her client is on disability allowance.

She also asked the medical attention be given to Cruise if required while in custody.

These requests were granted by Judge McKiernan.

Cruise was driven away from the court under armed escort by members of the garda armed response unit.

