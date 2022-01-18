| 9.8°C Dublin

Man (40) charged in connection with fatal Ballyfermot shooting

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey (49) in Ballyfermot earlier this month.

Mr Tormey was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 9, on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot.

A 40-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

A 39-year-old woman who had also been arrested in connection with the shooting was released without charge this evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, a Garda spokesperson said.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

