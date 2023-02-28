Man (39) admits assault causing serious harm to woman who suffered burn injuries

Christopher Stokes (39) pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to Simone Lee (pictured) at Fairview Crescent, Limerick, two years ago. Photo: Liam Burke Press 22

A MAN has pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to a woman who was treated in a Limerick hospital for burn injuries.

Christopher Stokes (39) pleaded guilty to a total of three charges when he was re-arraigned before the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Stokes of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick had pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of the attempted murder of Simone Lee (43).

The charge involved an address at Fairview Crescent in Limerick on May 11, 2021.

The jury of seven women and four men were discharged by Mr Justice Michael McGrath after Stokes was arraigned on three other charges on Tuesday.

Stokes pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm whereby he intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to Simone Lee at Fairview Crescent two years ago.

That charge was brought contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging a property by fire, namely a premises at Fairview Crescent in Limerick.

Stokes further pleaded guilty to threatening to kill another individual, Timothy Fehin, leaving him with the belief that the threat to kill or cause serious harm would be carried out.

Sean Gillane SC, for the State, asked Judge Michael McGrath for the three charges to be put to the defendant before the jury.

The jury was then discharged when the guilty pleas were entered to those three charges.

"The trial will not be proceeding and you will not be required," the judge explained.

Stokes - who appeared in court wearing a slacks, shirt and jumper - did not speak during the hearing beyond confirming guilty pleas to the three fresh charges.

Mr Gillane said that a detailed victim impact statement would now be prepared to assist the court.

Expert reports will also be made available.

Mr Justice McGrath adjourned the matter until 11am on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing.

An outline of the general facts of the case will be dealt with during that hearing.

The jury had been told on Monday that the trial on the attempted murder charge could last for between two to three weeks.

Stokes was first charged in relation to the incident before Limerick District Court two years ago.

The defendant is represented by Brian McInerney SC.