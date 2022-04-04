A CONSTRUCTION worker has been charged with murdering his ex-partner, who died five years ago.

Martin Hayes (32) appeared in court accused of killing mother-of-two Amadea McDermott, following a garda investigation into her death in Dublin in 2017.

Dublin District Court heard he replied "not guilty" when charged.

Judge Anthony Haplin remanded him in custody for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Hayes, with an address at Poddle Close, Crumlin, is charged with murdering Ms McDermott at Rathvale Drive, Ayrfield, Coolock on July 20, 2017.

Garda Sergeant Anthony Maloney told the court he arrested the accused at Cork Street, Dublin today “for the offence of murder” and brought him after caution to Coolock Garda Station.

Mr Hayes was charged by another sergeant at 8.02am and replied “not guilty”, Sgt Maloney said.

He was handed a copy of the charge sheet and brought to court. The DPP directed that the accused is to be returned for trial to the Central Criminal

Court when a book of evidence is ready, Sgt Maloney said.

Judge Halpin adjourned the case to April 8.

The accused’s solicitor Brian Keenan made no bail application, saying his client was aware the district court did not have jurisdiction to grant bail on this charge and “an application to the High Court will be made in due course.”

He applied for free legal aid, saying the accused was working in construction.

There was no garda objection and the judge granted legal aid.

Mr Hayes was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.