A man (30s) has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a 26-year-old woman in Co Meath and will appear before Trim District Court at 4.30pm today.

The young woman, named locally as Larisa Serban, was found dead at her rented home yesterday.

Ms Serban was found fatally stabbed in her home in the townland of Rathmore, near Athboy.

She had been living at various locations in counties Meath and Westmeath in recent times.

Gardaí at Kells are investigating.