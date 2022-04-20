Man (30s) in critical condition following serious assault in Sligo

A man is in critical condition following a serious assault in Sligo last night.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was seriously assaulted at Rockwood Parade, Sligo, on Tuesday evening.

He was treated by emergency services shortly after 6pm for an apparent head injury and was removed to Sligo University Hospital.

The man has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

The scene was preserved, and a forensic examination has been conducted.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any persons who were in the vicinity on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6.15pm and also any persons who may have camera footage or dash cam footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.