Man (30s) dies following road crash in Co Cavan

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Cavan this morning.

The man, aged in his 30s, was the driver and sole occupant of the car involved.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Navan Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:45am on Saturday, April 9 on the L3022 at Virginia, County Cavan.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the L3022 at Virginia, County Cavan, between 3:15am and 4am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.