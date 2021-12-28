Man (30s) dies following crash between car and bus in Co Wicklow

A man in his 30s has died following a crash that involved a car and bus in Co Wicklow last night.

This brings the total number of people who died in a road crash in Ireland since Stephens Day to seven.

The Wicklow collision occurred at around 9.50pm, December 27, on the M11 at Ballynabarney.

The man who died was the driver and sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said no other serious injuries were reported during the course of the collision.

The main M11 Southbound lane between Junction 16 and 17 is currently closed with local diversions in place.

The services of forensic collision investigators have been requested.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

The fatal crash is one of three that occurred on the island of Ireland yesterday.

There was widespread shock at a horrific road traffic collision in Northern Ireland in which three men died.

The collision – between a car and a lorry – occurred at 1.50am yesterday on the Omagh Road outside Garvaghy in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI confirmed that all three deceased were aged in their 20s. Another young man, also in his 20s, is in hospital with serious injuries.

Separately, a cyclist in his 80s died in Dublin when a car and bicycle collided yesterday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the Killeen Road in Ballyfermot shortly before 1pm and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man died in a road crash in Ferns, Co Wexford, on St Stephen’s Day.

The young man was named locally as John Power, who was well-known in the Wexford town.

He died following a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 5.20pm on Sunday.

He was the sole occupant in his vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle and sole occupant of the car, a female in her mid-50s, was seriously injured and is in critical condition in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.