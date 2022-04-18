Man (30s) charged with €1.75 million cocaine seizure due in court this morning

A man (30s) who has been charged in connection with a €1.75 million drug seizure in Dublin over the weekend.

As part of Operation Tara, officers arrested a man in Clondalkin on Friday evening.

The arrest came as officers stopped a vehicle on St Cuthbert’s Road at about 5.30pm and conducted a search of it, during which 25kg of cocaine was found.

All of the suspected drugs were sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin Garda station.

Gardaí have confirmed that man has since been charged.

"The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin (Court.2) this morning, Monday, 18th April 2022 at 10.30am,” Gardaí said.