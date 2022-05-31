| 9.1°C Dublin

Man (30s) charged in relation to car hijacking and theft in Kildare

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A man has been arrested following the hijacking and theft of a car in Co Kildare over the weekend.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Monday following a number of lines of enquiry. He was taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 3.10pm in Monasterevin when a male forced entry to a vehicle and pushed a passenger from the vehicle. He proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.

A man has since been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.

Investigations are ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy