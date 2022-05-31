Man (30s) charged in relation to car hijacking and theft in Kildare

A man has been arrested following the hijacking and theft of a car in Co Kildare over the weekend.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Monday following a number of lines of enquiry. He was taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 3.10pm in Monasterevin when a male forced entry to a vehicle and pushed a passenger from the vehicle. He proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.

A man has since been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.

Investigations are ongoing.