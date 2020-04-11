Man (30s) arrested in relation to eight burglary and theft incidents in Co Limerick

A man (30s) who was found hiding in the attic of a nearby house after fleeing the scene of a suspected burglary in Co Limerick yesterday has been arrested.

Gardaí were alerted to a possible burglary in progress at a house on Quilan Street, Co Limerick, shortly after 5.30am on Friday, April 10.

Gardaí attended the scene and spotted a man on a roof at the rear of the house.

The man attempted to flee the scene by jumping over a number of back garden walls.

The area was cordoned off and a search was carried out by uniform Gardaí, Detectives, the Armed Support Unit and assisted by the local Fire Brigade.

After a number of door to door enquiries the man was found hiding in the attic of a nearby house.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A search warrant was executed by Gardaí at a house in Limerick that afternoon found electronic goods that are believed to have been stolen during the course of burglaries.

The man has since been charged in relation to five burglaries that occurred over the past week and three theft from shop incidents that occurred since December, 2019.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today, April 11 at 12pm.

