Man (30s) arrested as €250k of cannabis found in Monaghan growhouse

The seizure was made in Carrickmacross late last night. Photo: Garda info.

The seizure was made in Carrickmacross late last night. Photo: Garda info.

Eoghan Moloney

Over 300 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €250,000 were seized by Gardaí in a search operation in Monaghan last night.

The raid took place at 11:30pm in the Carrickmacross area of Monaghan.

Gardaí, upon searching the house, found a cultivation unit with over 300 cannabis plants being grown.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The investigation is ongoing.

