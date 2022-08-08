A 29-year-old man who was the victim of a serious assault at a city centre Luas stop on Sunday night was attacked by up to 10 young males, Independent.ie has learned.

The victim who is from the capital’s south inner city remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital tonight.

There were grave concerns last night that he may die such were the serious injuries inflicted on him but his condition has believed to have improved.

Sources say the suspect was in the locality with his e-scooter when he was approached by a gang of youths who assaulted him.

Up to 10 male youths estimated to be aged between 15 and 18 were involved in the incident with two of them being the main attackers.

It is understood that two suspects who were not involved in the initial assault robbed the victim’s e-scooter and fled the scene.

A motive for the assault has not yet been established and one line in the investigation is that it was a “random unprovoked attack” according to a senior source.

The victim was punched numerous times during the attack.

Gardaí from Store Street Garda Station are investigating the savage assault and are hopeful of identifying the suspects after getting excellent quality CCTV of the incident.

There have been no arrests so far and this evening gardaí made an appeal for information in the case.

“Gardaí are investigating a serious assault which occurred at a public transport stop, in George's Dock, Dublin 1 on Sunday evening, 7th August 2022 shortly before 9pm,” a spokeswoman said.

“A man, aged in his 20s, received serious head injuries and was taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“A technical examination of the scene was conducted this morning.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Georges Dock/Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and surrounding areas between 7pm and 9.30pm on the evening of Sunday 7th August, 2022.

“Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” she added.

The incident resulted in a partial shutdown of Luas services on Sunday evening at George's Dock.

A garda investigation into the assault resulted in the Luas Red Line service being shut down between Connolly and the Point stations.

The scene was closed off this morning to allow a technical examination to take place.

Red Line services resumed shortly before 9am on Monday.