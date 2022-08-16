| 15.2°C Dublin

Man (29) arrested with more than €100,000 of MDMA in Dublin due in court

The 29-year-old was arrested by gardaí in a joint intelligence led operation involving the GNDOCB and Revenue Customs Service that took place in Dublin 1 on Monday.

The seized MDMA Expand

Close

The seized MDMA

The seized MDMA

The seized MDMA

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A man who was caught with more than €100,000 of MDMA is due in court later this morning.

The 29-year-old was arrested by gardaí in a joint intelligence led operation involving the GNDOCB and Revenue Customs Service that took place in Dublin 1 on Monday.

Approximately 1.898 kgs of MDMA and MDMA tablets was seized by Customs officers following the targeted search of a premises.

The arrested man has been charged in relation to the seizure of €113,891 of MDMA and detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Store Street Garda station.

He is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number 1 this morning Tuesday 16th August, 2022 at 10.30am.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy