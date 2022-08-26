| 15.8°C Dublin

Man (27) arrested in connection with sim-swapping fraud of bank customers released without charge

Seoirse Mulgrew

A man who was arrested in Dublin in connection with an ongoing investigation into sim-swapping fraud has been released without charge.

The 27-year-old was arrested in Tallaght yesterday as a part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

He has since been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Members of the GNECB have been conducting an investigation into sim-swapping, account takeover and money laundering.

A sim-swapping scam is when a fraudster contacts the phone provider of a potential victim after gaining information about the victim beforehand. They then trick the phone provider into switching the victim’s mobile phone number over to a sim in the fraudster’s phone.

This is then used to leverage vulnerabilities in two-factor authentication and they can gain access codes for bank accounts.

