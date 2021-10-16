Man (25) rushed to hospital after being shot through the front door of Cork home

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a 25-year-old man was shot through the front door of a house in Cork city last night.

According to reports, the man was hit with a single bullet after the gunman fired once through the door of a home in Blackpool just after midnight.

The man is believed to have sustained injuries to his upper body but they are not believed to be life threatening.

He underwent emergency surgery in the early hours of this morning after being rushed to Cork University Hospital.

A short time after the shooting, garda discovered a burnt out car near the Old Mallow Road and detectives are probing if it is the getaway car.

Gardai are currently conducting door-to-door enquiries to see if anyone witnessed anything suspicious in the lead up to the shooting.

A garda spokesman said an investigation is ongoing.

"Gardai are investigating a discharge of a firearm which occurred in the Blackpool area of Co Cork today, October 16, 2021.

"A man, aged in his 20s, later went to a Cork Hospital where he received treatment for injuries which are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

"No arrests have been made."