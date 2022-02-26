Man (24) charged with murder of Conor Quinn who died after a stabbing on main street of Cork town four years ago

A man has been charged with the murder of Conor Quinn (24) who died after a stabbing on the main street of a Cork town four years ago.

Tyler Jackson (24) appeared before a special district court sitting this afternoon charged in respect of the fatal stabbing of Mr Quinn at Bridge Street in Mallow on July 12 2018.

Judge Joanne Carroll was told that Jackson of Ballydaheen West, Mallow, Co Cork was charged at Mallow Garda Station with the murder of Mr Quinn contrary to Common Law.

Detective Sergeant Hugh Twomey told the court that he arrested Jackson at Dublin Airport on Friday and brought him to Mallow Garda Station.

He said that Jackson - who turns 25 next month - made no reply when the charge was formally put to him after arrest and caution.

Inspector Tony O'Sullivan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial by indictment in the matter before the Central Criminal Court.

He told the court the State was applying for a remand in custody and for Jackson to appear again via video-link before Mallow District Court on March 1.

Jackson appeared in court wearing a white shirt and dark slacks.

He did not speak during the hearing.

Defence solicitor, Tim Kenneally, told the court his client had been in custody over the matter in the UK since November 4 last.

He said his client had been receiving treatment while in the UK for mental health issues and he asked Judge Carroll to direct that his client receive all appropriate medical and psychological treatment while in custody at Cork Prison.

Judge Carroll said she would direct the prison governor to provide all appropriate medical care.

She said she would rule on an application for free legal aid next week when supporting statements in respect of the defendant's means were submitted to the court.

There was no bail application as the charge involved is murder and bail can only be dealt with by the High Court.

Defence counsel indicated that they would be progressing the issue of bail at a later date.

Judge Carroll remanded the defendant in custody to appear again before the district court by video-link on March 1.



