Man (23) tragically killed after falling down cliff blow-hole in Cork

THE body of a young man has been recovered after a tragic coastal accident in Cork.

It is understood the young man fell down a cliff blow-hole near the Old Head of Kinsale as he was walking on rocks above the famous headland late on Saturday evening - with a second young man getting trapped after bravely going to his rescue. The cliff is almost 20m high.

The 23 year old was recovered west of Garretstown shortly after midnight following a painstaking operation which was supported by various emergency services agencies.

Parts of the Cork coast are littered with blow holes which often lead down into deep sea caves.

The recovery operation was coordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard and supported by the Shannon-based Sikorsky helicopter Rescue 115.

Gardaí, local RNLI units, the Old Head of Kinsale Coast Guard unit, a specialist cave rescue team and paramedics were all involved.

The Old Head of Kinsale Coast Guard unit managed to successfully get the trapped young rescuer to safety - and also recovered the body of the young man who had fallen into the blow hole late on Saturday evening.

The 23 year old had suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite desperate attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a full post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Monday.

The young man who was trapped while attempting the rescue was treated for non-life threatening injuries and suspected hypothermia.

He was also taken to CUH for precautionary assessment.

Gardaí are treating the matter as a tragic accident and a file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner for an inquest to be staged next year.

The tragedy occurred on what proved to be the busiest weekend of the year to date for emergency services in terms of nationwide coastal rescues.

In west Cork, a family of four had to be rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty with a powerful undercurrent.

Two children had gotten into difficulties in the water and, when their parents went to their aid, they also got into difficulty.

Luckily, local surfers spotted what had happened and managed to rescue the family before emergency services reached the scene.

Tens of thousands flocked to the coast in their own county over the weekend to enjoy the fine weather and temperatures which soared to almost 20C.

Coast Guard and Water Safety Ireland have appealed to people to exercise caution near seas, rivers and lakes during the fine weather.

More to follow...