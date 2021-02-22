Man (23) remanded in custody following alleged sexual assault on woman jogger

A MAN (23) accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was out running in Dublin has been further remanded in custody.

The unemployed man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested over the incident on the night of February 3 last in the Coolock area of Dublin.

He is accused of sexual assault contrary to section two of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990.

He appeared before Judge Victor Blake for his second hearing and was remanded to appear again on March 18 next.

Earlier, Detective Garda Niall Gibbs said the accused made “no reply” when charged.

He cannot be named for legal reasons. Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions need to be obtained to determine if the case should be dealt with at district court level or in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Online Editors