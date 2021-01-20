Man (23) faces allegations of harassing directors and family members of former Quinn Industrial Holdings

A FERMANAGH man is facing multiple allegations of harassing directors and family members of the former Quinn Industrial Holdings, since rebranded Mannok.

Court papers show Bernard McGovern (23) from Springtown Road, Kinawley, allegedly committed three separate sets of offences in 2019.

Until recently, he was remanded in Castlerea Prison, Co Roscommon, following his arrest in June 2020 in connection with an attack on Kevin Lunney and Dara O’Reilly – both Mannok directors.

This relates to an alleged incident in a Co Cavan service station in February 2019, in which Mr Lunney sustained a broken nose while Mr O’Reilly had hot water thrown in his face.

These matters are next due for mention at Cavan Circuit Court in March

Numerous applications for bail were refused despite Mr McGovern being neither accused nor suspected in the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney in September 2019.

Whilst in custody, a charge of breaching an injunction prohibiting harassment came before Enniskillen Magistrates Court, which a defence solicitor has advised is denied.

It is claimed Mr McGovern entered Stragowna Road, Kinawley, on June 27, 2019, without reasonable excuse, and his father will give evidence to support his denial.

It has now emerged two further matters are pending which, in order of occurrence, allege two charges of harassment and two more injunction breaches.

Mr McGovern is accused of harassing a female relative of the Lunney family on January 21, 2019, by slowing his vehicle to a low speed while approaching her car and staring in an intimidating manner while shaking his fists.

He then allegedly made an offensive gesture with his fingers while sounding his horn.

Then on February 5, 2019, Mr McGovern allegedly encountered the woman on a road and flashed his lights and shook his fists.

A second set of harassment offences relate to Peter Lunney when on February 17, 2019, Mr McGovern encountered him while driving and allegedly: “Flashed his lights on three or four occasions, sounded his horn for up to 10 seconds multiple times, and shook his fists in a threatening manner.”

On February 28, 2019, Mr McGovern allegedly drove within one foot of Mr Lunney’s parked vehicle preventing him moving, then stared “in an aggressive and intimidating manner”.

The following month, Mr McGovern is accused of meeting Mr Lunney on a narrow road where Mr Lunney pulled his car on to the grass verge. Mr McGovern allegedly accelerated towards the stationary vehicle and “before impact swerved away … shaking his fists in an intimidating manner”.

At some point after this, a High Court injunction was served on Mr McGovern prohibiting such behaviour.

On May 20, 2019, Mr McGovern allegedly breached this by contacting a female relative of the Lunney family and “making cuckoo noises”. He allegedly repeated this four days later with Kevin Lunney.

All cases are collectively listed on January 25, with a contest date to be fixed on the denied charge and an indication of whether the new matters are accepted or not.

Prior to Mr McGovern’s eventual release on bail a few weeks ago, Fermanagh Sinn Féin councillor Chris McCaffrey wrote to the Irish Justice Minister, pointing to “a perception of imbalance.”

He said the repeated refusal of bail completely contravened normal judicial procedures and “the authorities continue to remand without any sufficiently adequate reason”.

Sinn Féin later distanced themselves from the move.

Mr McGovern’s family also staged protests over his continued detention and met with Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew MP and Seán Lynch MLA.

