Man (22) dies after road traffic collision in Sligo

The fatal collission occurred near Calry at 5pm on Thursday evening.

A man (22) has died after the car he was driving collided with a jeep in Sligo yesterday afternoon.

The fatal two-car collision occurred shortly after 5pm on the R278 at Magheranrush in Calry, Co.Sligo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision and the 22- year-old man was taken from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the jeep, a 35-year-old man, was also taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the scene but the road remains closed with diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

In particular, anyone who may have been travelling on either the R286 or R278 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station.

Online Editors