Man (21) walked into gym with machete after argument over getting into building, court hears

A YOUNG man walked into a gym with a machete in his hand after having an argument about gaining entry to the building, a court heard.

Dylan Meagher (21) had been in a verbal row with another gym user when he got a machete and returned, it is alleged.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence after a Judge Alan Mitchell ruled it was too serious to be dealt with at district court level.

Mr Meagher, of Benmadigan Road, Drimnagh, is charged with producing a weapon in the course of a dispute.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Energie Fitness, Drimnagh last September 26.

Garda Aisling McDonald told Dublin District Court the accused made no reply to the charge after caution.

She said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with at district court level subject to jurisdiction being accepted by a judge.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, Gda McDonald said it was alleged the accused had a verbal argument in the gym with someone else who was inside using the equipment. Mr Meagher could not gain entry as he did not have a fob on him, she said.

It was alleged he returned to the gym with a machete in his hand and entered, but was not swinging it at anyone. The man he had had the argument with was no longer on the premises when he returned, the garda said,.

The allegation was that Mr Meagher was in the entry area of the hallway but could not gain entry any further because he did not have a fob, Gda McDonald said in response to questions from the judge.

The court heard there were not many people downstairs using the gym at the time.

Gardai arrived, viewed CCTV and carried out an investigation, the garda continued. Mr Meagher was arrested a short distance away and allegedly matched the person seen on the CCTV.

Questioned by defence solicitor Rory Staines, Gda McDonald said the accused did not have the machete when he was arrested.

Judge Mitchell said the allegation was that an argument broke out and the accused had come back with a machete and tried to gain entry to the building where he believed the other person was.

The machete was potentially to be used in the course of an argument, and this put it in a “more serious category,” Judge Mitchell said.

He refused jurisdiction and adjourned the case to a date in March for the DPP’s consent for a return for trial, and for the preparation of a book of evidence.

