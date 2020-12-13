Man (20s) injured in shooting in Wicklow

A man in his mid 20s suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Rathnew, Co Wicklow early this morning.

The victim was shot in the leg at the Hazelbrook estate in the town in a targeted attack at 7.15am.

He is believed to have suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being singled out by a man who then fled the scene in a car.

Gardaí pursued the gunman in a lengthy chase but the culprit was not caught.

It is understood a car possibly used by the attacker has been recovered by gardaí.

Senior sources said it is suspected a criminal from Gorey, in Co Wicklow, could be behind the attack.

Officers at Wicklow town are investigating.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information or footage (including dash cam) who may have been in the area this morning to contact Wicklow Garda station on 0404 60140 or The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

