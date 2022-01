A man in his early 20s is in serious condition in hospital following a single-vehicle road crash in Co Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred on Vico Road, Dalkey, yesterday evening.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 20s was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A garda spokesperson said the road is currently closed for a technical examination.