A man is fighting for his life in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and a woman is also receiving treatment following an aggravated burglary in Cork on Saturday.

The violent incident occurred at approximately 4pm in McCurtain Villas, Cork, yesterday.

Gardaí said a man forced his way into a property in McCurtain Villas and assaulted a man aged in his 20s and a woman in her 60s.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated, where his condition is currently described as critical.

The woman is also being treated in CUH for her injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 3:30-4:30 on Saturday afternoon and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from this area at this time (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.