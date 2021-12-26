Man (20s) in critical condition following road traffic incident in Co Louth

A man is in critical condition following a road traffic incident in Co Louth on Christmas night.

At approximately 11.35pm yesterday emergency services were alerted to reports of a man lying on the Newry Road, close to the Newry Bridge in Dundalk.

The man, aged in his 20s, and was removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where his condition was described as serious.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is believed that he was travelling on a black electric pedal cycle in the vicinity of Newry Road prior to the incident.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who travelled on the Newry Road between 11.15pm and 11.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.