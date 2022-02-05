Cannabis seized in Galway on Friday as part of Operation Tara, which targets drug trafficking networks.

A man in his 20s will appear before Galway District Court on Saturday charged in connection with the seizure of €100,000 worth of cannabis in the city on Friday.

Gardaí seized €40,000 of cannabis when they stopped and searched a vehicle in Rahoon in Galway City yesterday. A follow up search at a house in the city yielded a further €60,000 of cannabis.

Two men in their 20s were arrested in connection with the seizures and both were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, at the North Western Regional HQ, Galway.

One male was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions while the second male has been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court today at 2pm.

The seizures came as part of Operation Tara, targeting drug trafficking networks across the country at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.