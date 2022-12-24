Man (20s) dies following crash in Galway

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision in Co Galway.

The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Galway University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. No other injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on the R347 near Ballyglunin, Tuam, at approximately 2.50am this morning.

The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

The R347, located between Annagh Hill and Palm Tree junction, is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 2:30am and 3:00am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 708 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.