A man who was arrested in relation to criminal damage in Limerick is due in court this morning.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Rathkeale Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí in Limerick carried out a number of searches on December 22 in relation to ongoing Garda investigations into recent incidents in Rathkeale.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court, Mulgrave Street, Limerick, at 10.30am this morning.