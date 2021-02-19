Man (20s) arrested in connnection with murder of juvenile in Drogheda last year

A man in his 20s has been arrested this Friday morning by Gardaí investigating the murder of a juvenile in Drogheda in January 2020.

The man was arrested this morning by investigating officers and is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda station under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The man and woman arrested on Wednesday in connection with the juvenile’s murder remain in Garda custody. They are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda stations.

This brings the number of arrests for this investigation to eight.

More to follow..

Online Editors