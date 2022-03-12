Man (20s) arrested as Dublin gardaí seize almost €160k of cannabis

A man (20s) has been arrested during a raid in North Dublin on Friday, where gardaí seized €157,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

Gardaí said as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Artane area, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Divisional Drugs Unit at Coolock Garda Station, and Revenue Customs Service.

During the course of the operation suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €157,600 was seized by Customs Officers.

Gardaí arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with this seizure and he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Coolock Garda Station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.