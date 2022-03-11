Man (20s) and woman (30s) die following road traffic crash in Roscommon

A man and a woman have died following a road traffic crash in Co Roscommon.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after the collision.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was removed by Ambulance to Castlebar Hospital where she later died.

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following the single vehicle road traffic collision on Friday.

At approximately 3:30am, emergency services and Gardaí attended at a collision involving a car on the R293 between Ballaghadereen and Gorteen, at Edmonstown road.

The three people travelling in the car were treated at the scene by emergency services personnel for serious injuries.

The third person, a male also in his 20s, was taken to Castlebar Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The crash site remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R293 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castelrea Garda Station on 094-9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.