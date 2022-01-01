Man (19) dies after collision with a lamppost while riding a motorbike

A teenager has died after he was involved in a collision with a lamppost while riding a motorcycle.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm at Sillogue Road, Ballymun, in Dublin.

Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.

It’s understood the motorcyclist, a man aged 19 years, was seriously injured when his bike struck a lamppost while traveling on Sillogue Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Collison investigators and the road is currently closed at the crash site.

Local diversions are in place. The deceased has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue and the Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Those with camera footage from the area at the time, including dash-cam, have been asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.