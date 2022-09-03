A pedestrian aged in his 70s has died after he was in collision with an SUV in Co Waterford.

The collision occurred at around 10.15am on the N25 at Kinsalebeg, Waterford, on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted and rushed to the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries and subsequently died.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal on Thursday between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage, including dash cam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.