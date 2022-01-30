| 8.3°C Dublin

Male pedestrian (40s) dies following road traffic collision in Dublin

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Dublin last night.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the collision which occurred on the R120 in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital by ambulance, where he later passed away. No other injuries were reported during the collision.

The incident occurred yesterday evening, Saturday, January 29 at approximately 11pm.

The R120 (Peamount Road) was closed this morning, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí remained at the scene this morning, as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination. They are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

