Male pedestrian (20s) seriously injured in Co Meath collision

A male pedestrian was seriously injured in road traffic collision in Co Meath in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Navan are appealing for witnesses following the collision on Sunday, 17th April.

“At approximately 1:30am a pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on the R161 Trim Road near Balreask Cross,” Gardaí said.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment. His condition is understood to be serious. The driver and sole occupant of the car was uninjured.

“The road at the crash site is closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by forensic collision investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.