Male driver (80s) killed in single vehicle crash in Cork

A male driver (80) has died after a single vehicle collision which took place this evening in Cork.

His car was found in a ditch by Gardaí on the L4704 from Durrus to Kilcrohane, in the townland of Ahakista, Bantry, Cork.

The crash is believed to have taken place at 5.55pm.

The driver was fatally injured and he has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Bantry have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with dash cam footage who were travelling in the townland of Ahakista

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” said a garda spokesperson.





Online Editors